Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that 17 COVID-19 patients had recovered over the weekend bringing Guam’s recovery rate to about 44%.

“We are seeing our recoveries faster than our infection rate. Again, that is a good data source. So, we still need to stay the course,” said Leon Guerrero during a briefing on Facebook on Monday.

Guam has a total of 133 COVID-19 cases.

The governor also extended her condolences to the family of the island's fifth COVID-related death who died on Saturday at Guam Memorial Hospital.

While she previously had announced roadblocks in four areas of the island would be conducted from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the governor adjusted the time frames and said the closures would now occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and resume at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. No reason was given for the change.

Leon Guerrero said the road closures are an avenue to “educate residents and educate them that we want to limit access to traffic and roads and make sure that you’re activities on the road is related and has a purpose to essential businesses and essential activities.”

She described essential activities such as going to the grocery store, pharmacy, picking up takeout, medical clinics, and retail stores that provide items to sustain your living environment.

"Every science and every history and every experiences we have seen leads to the one great fact that this COVID virus can be eliminated if we continue on with our social distancing, limit contact and limit our activities and make sure that we stay home," the governor said.