It may take three to four weeks to get power and water services back up for most residents on Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Monday during a press conference on post-typhoon recovery efforts.

The governor was asked when the island might see power and drinking water services completely restored.

"We have posed that question to (the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority), and they're targeting at least at the end of the month – about maybe four to six weeks," the governor said.

"Before that, they're expecting maybe 80% to 85%. We cannot say 100%. ... There'll be somebody from ... a place that we couldn't reach saying, 'It's not 100% ... because my house still doesn't have electricity.' So we don't want to raise that expectation of 100%. But at the rate they are going, I am going to say I expect it to have most of the water and power within three to four weeks," she said.

FEMA assistance

Joining the governor and other local authorities at Monday's conference were officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Robert Fenton Jr., the administrator for FEMA Region 9, said more than 500 FEMA personnel are working to assist Guam, including a couple hundred on the island, while thousands of other federal agency personnel also are working to respond to the disaster.

Members of the 249th Engineer Battalion from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are on Guam and will be hooking up emergency generators, according to Fenton.

"They're already testing at water wells ... to get as much back online temporarily as permanent power comes online," he said.

The U.S. Department of Energy is working closely with GPA to get power back online, Fenton added.

President Joe Biden recently approved Gov. Leon Guerrero's request for individual assistance from FEMA. That will provide grants for homeowners and renters, such as rental assistance and money for home repairs.

There are multiple ways to apply for the individual assistance program. Residents can visit the disasterassistance.gov website, download the FEMA app, or call toll-free at 1-800-621-3362.

Although there is no definite date at this time, three to six disaster recovery centers also are expected to be set up around the island in the coming days, where residents can obtain help directly. Fenton said FEMA also is looking at mobile options.

"If you have insurance, go through your insurance, then register for FEMA. And then the disaster recovery center will have multiple GovGuam agencies and federal agencies there that have different available programs to offer kind of a one-stop shop," Fenton said Monday.

'Do not wait' to make repairs

He suggested that residents begin making emergency repairs now, if possible.

"Do not wait for a FEMA inspector. Simply take pictures, document the damage, keep your receipts and take actions you need to protect your property. We will be there with an inspector once you register," Fenton said, adding that it would take a couple of days for inspectors to arrive on the island due to travel challenges to Guam.

Ann Bink, associate administrator for FEMA's Office of Response and Recovery, said teams will be sent "to your door" for residents unable to call or apply online, in addition to the disaster recovery centers.

Veronica Verde, FEMA Region 9 external affairs officer, said disaster survivor assistance teams will be arriving on Guam and going out to talk to individuals on how to register for the individual assistance program, as well as provide key information such as distribution points for supplies.

"Hopefully, we'll have some folks on the ground maybe by this weekend," she said.