Churches, restaurants and bars can start operating at an increased capacity of up to 75% of their occupancy load effective 8 a.m. Friday, while competitive contact sports can also resume that date.

This is based on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order, signed Wednesday, easing additional restrictions during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

Places of worship, dine-in restaurants and bars currently are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The governor said places of worship intending to operate under the increased 75% occupancy load must submit revised facility mitigation plans to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

They are required to observe all mitigation measures including social distancing of at least 6 ft. and to post appropriate signage, frequent cleaning of all surfaces, and mandating the wearing of masks.

The governor also announced that contact athletics, including those available at educational institutions, may resume competition subject to applicable Public Health guidance. This includes limits on spectators, requirements for sanitation, and the wearing of masks when practicable.

Indoor dining at eating and drinking establishments will also be permitted to increase occupancy to no more than 75% of occupancy load, subject to Public Health guidance.

The limit remains at no more than eight persons per table when dining indoors, with 6 ft. distance between tables.

Outdoor diners may be seated with no more than 15 persons per table, with 6 ft. between tables.

This story will be updated.