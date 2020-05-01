Governor's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta resigned for personal reasons.

“Earlier today, Tony Babauta resigned his position as Chief of Staff for personal reasons which I have accepted,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a statement released by Adelup. “I want to thank Tony for all his hard work and support of the administration, and for serving the people of Guam. I wish him all the best."

Babauta resigned days after the governor's office confirmed he had stayed one night at the Pacific Star Resort which is a government of Guam-designated COVID-19 facility for travelers who are being quarantined. Babauta had stayed overnight after he fell ill and was cleared by Public Health officials the next morning prior to returning home, the governor's office stated.

“Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Junior Calvo will assume the position of chief of staff in an acting capacity. I want to thank Jon for stepping up to the challenge during an unprecedented time amid this COVID-19 crisis," stated the governor.

GovGuam has entered into an understanding with the Pacific Star for the local government to pay $544,600 for the use of 389 hotel rooms at $100 a night every two weeks.