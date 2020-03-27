Governor: 23 aircraft carrier sailors test positive; Navy assures sailors will remain pier-side

Twenty-three sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero this morning said as she addressed Guam in a video message on Facebook.

Admiral John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, briefed the governor about the aircraft carrier which has more than 5,000 on board, that pulled into the Navy base on Guam earlier today. There are sailors on the aircraft carrier who are from Guam.

"I am assured by the admiral that no sailors will be out of the base. They won't even go to the base – they are just quarantined in the pier area. They are testing their sailors."

The aircraft carrier most recently visited Vietnam. Its sailors also spent nearly a week on Guam for rest and recreation last month.

"They are doing their contact tracing with their sailors they are identifying those positive there, isolating them there, quarantining them and so the admiral is doing everything to again protect not just his military population and his military people but also ours. There will be no contact of these sailors from both military and also from civilian people that are in the base."

The base will still be open – including its stores and commissary – and Andersen Air Force Base will also still be open, the governor said.

"Please be assured that we are containing the situation in our community," the governor said.

Staying home will help flatten Guam's COVID-19 cases, she said.

"I want you to stay home I want you to make sure you follow what we tell you in terms of minimizing your travel in the roads ... You can go to the grocery stores, you can go to (buy) household wares you can go to small mom and pop stores, you can go to a pharmacist and your medical clinics and please again limit your travels in the open spaces and in the public areas. We have closed the beaches, we have close parks so please do not congregate there I am enforcing that mandate through our police forces and I plead with you to let's continue working and supporting this battle against this virus because that's how we will win – we will win through you through you as being our soldiers in the battle."