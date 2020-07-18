Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday announced Guam will ease restrictions to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 effective after midnight on Monday, July 20.

The announcement, in a press briefing, lifts several restrictions and puts the island one step closer to normal operations after nearly five months of limited movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the announcement, this means:

• All businesses will be authorized to reopen.

• Kindergarten through 12th grade schools and institutions of higher education are authorized to open upon submission of a reopening plan to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

• The limit on social gatherings will be increased from 25 to 50 people for outdoors.

• Senior citizen centers are still not allowed to reopen.

• Sports events will continue to remain on hold.

"As has been said before, reopening Guam will be slow, gradual and deliberate. Every decision made is based on the data we have and our ability to manage and respond to the threat of COVID-19. Collectively, we have made great progress since the public health emergency was declared on March 14, and I am confident in the measured approach we are taking and the direction our island is heading," the governor said.

Even with the green light, many tourism businesses remain shuttered. Without tourist arrivals, tourism-oriented businesses are unable to open. These include souvenir shops, optional tours and fashion retailers and dining establishments geared mainly toward the more than 1.5 million tourists who normally would visit Guam each year.

Bingo halls have asked the governor recently to allow them to reopen.

Eviction moratorium stays

The governor also announced Friday she's extending the public health state of emergency through Aug. 29.

The government's moratorium on evictions remains while the public health emergency stays in effect, the governor's office has previously stated.

The local government has also expedited purchases of goods and services during the public health emergency.

Guam Visitors Bureau Deputy General Manager Gerry Perez said GVB is encouraged by the easing of restrictions through the declaration of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

The governor initially set the reopening of tourism to July 1 but reconsidered after Guam started seeing more COVID-19 cases.

Guam had 314 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Guam's first cases were reported in March. Guam has had five deaths, 222 people have been released from isolation, and the number of active cases was at 87.

Guam has had 17,938 tests with negative results since testing began in March. Guam's positive rate is 1.7%. More than 98.3% of tests have yielded negative results.

"With more residents feeling comfortable patronizing local businesses and restaurants today, the Guam Visitors Bureau is encouraged by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s decision to move into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 on July 20, 2020," GVB stated.

"The safety measures that businesses, hotels, and restaurants have implemented continue to uphold Guam’s social distancing guidelines and protocols," Perez stated in a press release. "Our community understands the importance of supporting these measures for the benefit of us all. We are energized to continue working with the governor, lieutenant governor, our legislators, and our industry stakeholders to keep everyone’s safety as our top priority as we begin the hard process to rebuild our economy."