Guamanians will no longer need to show proof of full vaccination to use restaurants, gyms and other establishments where they might take off their face masks.

According to a message from the governor that Adelup sent out tonight, Aug. 23, patrons must show "proof of at least their first shot or provide a self-attestation that the individual has received at least one shot of a recommended series of the vaccine."

"A single shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine has been shown to be up to 80% effective against COVID-19 in real-world settings," according to the statement.

"But these studies are still in progress, and to give yourself the best chance against this virus, it is critical that you receive the full series of your chosen vaccination if you are able to do so."

The amendment also removes the full vaccination requirement for private sector of those certain establishments.

Now, "employees must either become fully vaccinated or submit to a COVID-19 test on a weekly basis."

The executive order signed last week would have required the staff at restaurants, bars, fitness centers and other establishments to get fully vaccinated by next month or be terminated.

Now, like government employees, these workers will be able to refrain from getting the vaccine but doing so will mean they have to get tested every week.

Further, the tests also will be free from private sector employees - much like government workers.

"I want to reiterate that these requirements are specific to Patrons and Employees of Covered Establishments--these are places where mask-wearing is compromised--and not all establishments," the governor stated.

"Even with these changes, our fundamental goals remain the same: to contain the spread of COVID-19 and increase vaccinations to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves. Over the weekend, more than 1,100 of you rolled up your sleeves to get your first shot. Hundreds more await their second dose in the coming days and weeks. For that, I say thank you."

The governor stated that there's still a long way to go for recovery.

"And while we may not always agree we must always treat each other with respect regardless of our differences. We share the same values. We care about our island. And we want to protect our people. This is the path we must stay on," she stated.