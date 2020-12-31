Gov. Lou Leon Guerrrero on Thursday announced the following Cabinet appointments:

• Sarah Thomas-Nededog has been tapped as the executive director for the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention. She was executive director for Sanctuary Inc.

• Edith Pangelinan has been named president of the Guam Housing Corporation. Most recently, she served as deputy director of the Department of Administration. Former GHC president Alice Taijeron moved to be the governor's deputy chief of staff.

• Michele B. Santos has been tapped as the banking and insurance commissioner. She previously served as deputy director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

• Frank Leon Guerrero has been appointed as deputy director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Most noted for his background in public safety, Leon Guerrero has received training in law enforcement budgeting, financial management, and total quality management.

• David Cruz has been tapped as the administrator of the Guam Recovery Office. He will be responsible for working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the pandemic. He previously served as the assistant chief procurement officer of the Guam General Services Agency.

• P. Tim Aguon has been appointed as the director of the Guam Veterans Affairs Office. Aguon previously served as Guam Homeland Security advisor.

• Krystal Paco-San Agustin now serves as the communications director for the Office of the Governor. She previously served as the press secretary for the Office of the Governor.

(Daily Post Staff)