Governor announces gradual easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

The governor, during a press conference that started shortly before noon today, Nov. 19, announced a slight easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the fight is far from over, today we recognize the progress we have made," the governor stated.

She pointed to comments made Thursday by Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky.

"We are encouraged by the continued downward trend in this third wave. Today, we are reporting fewer COVID hospitalizations, fewer COVID positive cases, and fewer COVID-related deaths," she said. "Let me be clear: we are not here today to call victory from this virus.

"We can, however, begin to loosen our grip on the restrictions we put in place at the peak of this third surge by moving toward a responsible and gradual easing of restrictions," she said.