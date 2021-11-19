Governor announces gradual easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

The governor, during a press conference that started shortly before noon today, Nov. 19, announced a slight easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although the fight is far from over, today we recognize the progress we have made," the governor stated.
She pointed to comments made Thursday by Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky.
"We are encouraged by the continued downward trend in this third wave. Today, we are reporting fewer COVID hospitalizations, fewer COVID positive cases, and fewer COVID-related deaths," she said. "Let me be clear: we are not here today to call victory from this virus.
"We can, however, begin to loosen our grip on the restrictions we put in place at the peak of this third surge by moving toward a responsible and gradual easing of restrictions," she said.
She noted the following changes to restrictions, made in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Surgeon Cell, and with the Physicians Advisory Group:
For restaurants and bars, effective 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20:
• Outdoor dining will be permitted regardless of a patron’s vaccination status, subject to Public Health guidance. Indoor dining at restaurants and bars will continue to be restricted to patrons who provide proof of vaccination.
● All covered establishments must continue to comply with mask-wearing, social distancing, and vaccination and testing requirements for staff who enter their premises.
• Indoor social gathering limitation will be increased from 10 vaccinated individuals to 25 individuals, regardless of vaccination status
• Outdoor social gathering limitation will be increased from 25 vaccinated individuals to 75 individuals outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, subject to Public Health guidance.
For incoming travelers:
Individuals traveling from a foreign country must comply with the new federal requirements to board a flight and are further subject to quarantine at a government facility with the following exceptions.
Effective 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, individuals may be exempt from quarantine upon presenting proof of:
Full vaccination with FDA authorized or approved, or WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approved COVID-19 vaccines. This isn’t a new exception to quarantine. What we are doing is aligning with the CDC international travel requirements and recognizing those that may have different doses of vaccines as being eligible for quarantine exemption;
In addition, a valid negative PCR test result collected no more than three days prior to departure, instead of the current guidance which states “arrival,” will be accepted.
A third way to avoid quarantine requirements is added: a valid negative antigen test result collected no more than one day prior to departure (boarding a flight to Guam), as provided in Public Health guidance.With the holidays here, we must stay smart about when and what restrictions we choose to relax. Too much too soon runs the risk of undoing the progress we have made. As always, we will continue to monitor our data daily and when warranted, make additional changes to our policies.
The governor reiterated that these changes, while not as much as perhaps many people may have hoped for, reflect the current situation but also a "responsible and gradual easing of restrictions because we know what is at stake..."
The governor noted that "front liners are exhausted, ... students need to stay in school... And we know our families, especially those who have lost loved ones to this virus, need to heal."
"If you are feeling sick, please get tested. Testing ensures we identify new cases quickly, and it helps us stop the virus in its tracks. Testing ensures we get you the medical care and attention you need sooner," she said. "And most importantly, it saves lives—because as we experienced over the course of this third wave, too many arrived at our hospitals D-O-A or dead on arrival, not knowing they had the virus."
The governor also reiterated that anyone testing positive can get monoclonal antibody treatment, which can be done as an outpatient service at the Mangilao facility. She said about 1,000 people have been helped by this treatment, which has lowered hospitalizations and saved lives.
She also urged eligible residents, adults and children, to get vaccinated to get the shot.
"Getting vaccinated now means you get the protection the vaccine provides. The goal is to starve this virus and with fewer unvaccinated persons, the virus has fewer chances to survive," she said. "If you received your vaccine early on, and it’s been six months or more since your last dose, it may be time for a booster shot. If you are 65 and older OR you’re 18 or older and are at high risk because of underlying conditions or where you live or work, please get your booster dose.
"The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective. And the vaccine is free," the governor said.
To view a complete calendar of vaccination clinics, visit DPHSS.guam.gov/Covid-19.
For more information on monoclonal antibody treatment, call 671-998-4627 or 671-734-9203.