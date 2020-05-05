Governor announces program to pay up to $1,200 payments for families using federal funds

The governor has signed a pair of executive orders, creating a new program to pay out up to $1,200 to households of four people and above, and increasing their “transparency efforts”.

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-12, establishing Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao—a direct disaster aid program that will be paid for with the Coronavirus Relief Funds authorized under the CARES Act.

“Under this program, individuals applying, depending on their household size, making equal to or below 165% of the federal poverty level, are 18 years or older, and have been residents of Guam for at least 6 months, will be paid $300 per eligible person not to exceed $1,200 per household,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “As an example, for a household of ONE, 165% of the Federal Poverty Level is $1,718 a month. This adjusts with every additional individual, adult or child, in the household. This means for a household of four and above, they will receive up to $1,200.”

This morning, Department of Revenue and Taxation announced the approval of the Economic Impact Payment Implementation Plan, and that the government of Guam is now just waiting for funds.

The governor, during her Tuesday briefing said this current payout would cover more than 18,000 households representing 55,000 people. I am ordering that the first checks be cut on Friday, May 8. For those that may be eligible and have not received a payment, they may apply with the Department of Public Health.

The application can be found on Public Health’s website, and applications can be dropped off at Public Health Castle Mall, Suite 16, in Mangilao. Applications can also be emailed to publicassistance@dphss.guam.gov. People can apply until next week Friday, May 15.

Transparency plan

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-13 that would take four immediate steps in increasing our Administration's transparency with the use of federal funds relative to COVID-19.

“First, as a business woman and Governor, I have always valued independent, third party review of programs and their related expenses,” she said. “For this reason, as always, we will fully comply with any audit requirements given to us by the Office of Public Accountability and I have ordered the procurement of an independent third-party reviewer for federal funds used during this response effort. This means that in addition to local audits conducted by the OPA and audits conducted by the federal government, we will also submit ourselves to concurrent review by an independent third-party.”

The governor also transmitted a budget for the use of COVID-19 funds under the CARES Act to the Speaker of the Legislature and the Chairman on Appropriations.

“Adding to our increased transparency efforts, effective immediately, responses provided by any executive branch line agency to requests for documents related to this emergency will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office to post on its website. This submission will be made no more than 2 days from the date of the response to the Sunshine Act request,” the governor stated.

She said all line agencies will compile responses provided relative to this disaster since the declaration of the public health emergency on March 14 and submit them to the Attorney General’s Office.

“This will allow every citizen the opportunity to regularly review documents secured under FOIA and our responses to them,” she said.

The governor also established, under EO 2020-13, the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Office to act as a single repository of information related to COVID-19 response and recovery.

“I asked for you to close businesses, cancel social gatherings of any kind, and stay at home, all in an effort to keep our friends, our families, and our community alive,” the governor stated. “Despite the uncertainty, our island acted collectively—not because of any order but because we care deeply for each other. I will be forever grateful for your courage and patience during these unprecedented times.”