Near the end of March, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she would be tapping into $4 million from the General Fund to pay expenses related to housing quarantined individuals at hotel isolation sites.

Afterward, Sen. Joe San Agustin and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes submitted a letter to the governor, seeking clarity as to whether the transfers went beyond her legal authority.

In response, the governor simply said she had not used the authority cited by the Legislature.

To gather the $4 million, the governor had drawn from 17 departments, agencies and instrumentailities, including the Guam Legislature and Judiciary of Guam.

According to the letter from lawmakers, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research asserted that the transfers were authorized under 10 GCA section 19403(a). This chapter of law pertains to emergency health powers, and the specific section cited by BBMR refers to the governor's powers during a state of public health emergency.

"We thus seek guidance from you concerning your emergency transfer authority pursuant to the Islan Guåhan Emergency Health Powers Act ... specifically because 10 GCA § 19803(a) states that you 'may transfer from the General Fund up to ($100,000) monthly as an emergency appropriation upon the declaration of a public health emergency, and upon notification to the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), to address, mitigate or abate any catastrophic disease control situations relating to the spread or outbreak of communicable diseases, or for any biological threats to mankind," the letter stated.

Moreover, that section of law required timely reporting on transfers and transfers cannot exceed $600,000 without legislative approval. In addition to citing the legal basis for the transfer, San Agustin and the speaker requested documentation on emergency expenses.

In a brief response, the governor stated that she has not had to use her Organic Act authority as it pertained to the Legislature's budget, but she may need to in the future. When asked for clarity, Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor has not yet had to use the authority in 10 GCA, as cited by Sen. San Agustin.

However, transfers and expenses incurred in light of COVID-19 are being logged as most would be federally reimbursable, Paco-San Agustin added.

The governor also wrote to Chief Justice Phillip Carbullido, reassuring him that she would consult the chief justice before taking action that would affect the judiciary's budget.