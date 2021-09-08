Governor anticipates allowing schools to resume in-person learning as early as Monday

Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio met with school leadership late this afternoon to discuss a target date to resume in-person learning, according to Adelup.

The governor anticipates signing tomorrow, Thursday, an Executive Order to re-authorize in-person learning, said director of communications Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"Our target is to allow for in-person learning to resume as early as Monday, Sept. 13, for schools that are prepared to do so," she said.

Paco-San Agustin, when asked about the increased number of children who are catching COVID-19 this year, compared to last year, said: "That is a concern but we have several interventions in place."

She said the Department of Public Health and Human Services are working with school administrators and staff.

"Many schools are being trained to do onsite testing, for example," she added.