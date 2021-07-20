Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero appointed Marie Lizama to the Department of Revenue and Taxation as deputy director, replacing Frank Leon Guerrero who will now lead the Marianas Regional Fusion Center.

Lizama retired from Delta Airlines in 2018 where she served as Guam sales manager, receiving the 2015 Global Sales Platinum Circle Award. Lizama ended her 30-year career in the travel industry upon the repositioning of Delta Airlines from Japan and Micronesia, according to the press release.

She recently returned to the workforce in 2021 to lead the Business Services Unit of the American Job Center at the Guam Department of Labor. She holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Guam and is a recipient of its 2007 Distinguished Alumni Leadership Award.

“Marie is a longtime business leader and an effective manager with national recognition for excellence. With her three decades of experience in customer service, we are confident in her ability to take DRT to the next level in customer-facing operations and modernization,” said Gov. Leon Guerrero stated.

“DRT has the herculean task of managing almost twenty branches involving Guam taxes and other services. We look forward to her contribution to our administration and more importantly, the people of Guam,” added Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio.

Lizama replaces Frank Leon Guerrero, who returns to law enforcement as the director of the MRFC, which serves as a focal point for the receipt, analysis, gathering and sharing of threat-related information between State, Local, Tribal and Territorial, federal and private sector partners.

Frank Leon Guerrero fills the vacancy left by former MRFC Director Jesse Mendiola.

Mendiola, on Monday, moved to the Guam Port Authority as its new assistance police chief, PAG General Manager Rory Respicio confirmed.

Frank Leon Guerrero is a longtime law enforcement officer and has served as U.S. Marshal for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, chief marshal of the Judiciary of Guam, and major in the Guam Police Department, according to the press release from Adelup.

Leon Guerrero is a graduate of the FBI Academy and was appointed U.S. Marshal by then President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.