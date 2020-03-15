There’s an additional deputy director for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, as well as expected replacements for the corrections and parks agencies.

Josie O’Mallan will join Public Health, which has its hands full with the current COVID-19 response, as its deputy director of social services, according to a press release from Adelup.

Laurent Duenas remains the deputy director for Public Health, according to Adelup.

“Josie O’Mallan has been with Public Health for over 30 years and has had measurable success with the agency,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “Throughout those 30 years, she received training, awards and promotions, rose through the ranks, and demonstrated that she is capable and deserving of her leadership positions. Her addition to the department will assist DPHSS through the many challenges it faces.”

Burch to lead Parks & Rec

Leon Guerrero also appointed replacements for the beleaguered Department of Corrections and Department of Parks and Recreations.

John Burch has been tapped to lead Parks and Rec as its new director. The agency continues to work to get the public swimming pools at Hagåtña and Dededo fixed and open for residents to use.

The pools have been closed for most of 2019 and this year due to a variety of issues, including incidents of “accidental fecal release,” a broken chemical controllers and filters, and an overabundance of chlorine.

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Jesse Garcia was named acting director of DPR after Richard Ybanez resigned in February.

“Mr. Burch has years of government experience and has previously served as director of multiple government agencies. He was a fine educator and I am confident that with his leadership experience, he can help turn things around quickly at DPR,” Leon Guerrero said.

From airport to DOC

Robert Camacho is the retired chief of police at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority. Camacho will join the Department of Corrections as its deputy director.

“I am grateful to Bob Camacho for accepting the position at DOC and coming back to government after retirement,” Leon Guerrero stated. “It just speaks volumes about his commitment to the people of Guam. He has a long history in law enforcement, having previously served as DOC’s director, the deputy chief of police at the Guam Police Department, and most recently as the airport chief of police.”

DOC is working to address complaints that its facilities are inhumane, something the most recent acting director, Frank Ishizaki, noted during his short tenure.

The governor appointed Ishizaki after Samantha Brennan resigned.

Joe Carbullido, the current acting director, was temporarily assigned from the Guam Police Department to DOC in 2019 after the sudden resignation of Joey Terlaje as deputy director. Carbullido and Camacho both are the third appointments for their respective positions at DOC under the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.