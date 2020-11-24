Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made available $3 million in federal pandemic relief funds to help Guam small businesses pay up to two months of past-due commercial rent assistance.

Application and related materials for the rent relief assistance program will be available on www.investguam.com Wednesday morning, according to Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

GEDA administers the Small Business Rent Assistance Program, and already adopted the standard operating procedures for it.

Filled out application forms can be emailed to rentassistance@investguam.com.

Non-electronic submissions may be submitted to GEDA by appointment only, in order to comply with public health guidelines.

Each applicant will be evaluated based on its own merits and therefore processing time may vary, GEDA said.

The governor on Monday signed an executive order allocating $3 million from CARES Act funding "to provide direct financial assistance to local small businesses for the payment of rent obligations to commercial landlords."

"GEDA will always advocate for more funding for small businesses, but we recognize that there are a great many needs in our community," Mendiola said Tuesday.

This comes after the administration reported there's still some $41 million in remaining direct CARES Act relief funding out of nearly $118 million made available. This funding expires Dec. 30.

