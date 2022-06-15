Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has responded to Sen. Frank Blas Jr.'s calls for additional direct financial aid to Guam residents by stating she has been providing support through various existing programs.

While American Rescue Plan moneys, the funding source Blas identified, have not been fully spent, the governor assured the senator that the funds have been fully dedicated. She asked Blas to explore using legislative authority to provide aid.

Blas said he was "disappointed" by the governor's response.

"Does that mean that she's not going to be able to provide it?" the senator told The Guam Daily Post.

"I was hoping we could probably look into the matter closely," he added later.

Blas first wrote to the governor on June 3, referring to a recent $500 stimulus program out of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and requested that stimulus payments also be provided to Guam taxpayers through unexpended funding under the ARP.

At the time, Blas stated that he understood $340 million in ARP funding was still available. Combined with $80 million in projected General Fund excess for this fiscal year, it was "unconscionable" not to provide residents some type of relief for rising costs on Guam, he added. Blas said he believed $1,000 per taxpayer, or $2,000 for joint filers, could be derived from ARP alone.

The senator submitted a follow-up letter June 13.

"In the days after sending you my initial request, I have been approached multiple times every day by individuals who read about the letter asking if you will release the funding," Blas wrote, adding that people have shared their struggles with paying for food and utilities.

The governor responded Tuesday. She stated that as part of her administration's implementation strategy for ARP funding, one of the first programs to launch was direct cash assistance.

Recalling various programs and initiatives, from All RISE to the revived Prugråman Salåppe', Leon Guerrero added that her administration has "distributed funds for the benefit of our people through numerous mid- and long-term programs as well, stabilizing existing businesses and incubating new ones, providing critical funding to agencies on the front lines of our pandemic response."

Leon Guerrero also made note of $15 million provided to the Guam Power Authority "to stave off rate increases resulting from pandemic costs, which threatened to disrupt our economic recovery efforts."

The $15 million did not prevent rate increases - rate hikes proceeded in three phases - but it did mitigate GPA's losses on fuel purchases at the time and, possibly, higher rate increases.

Leon Guerrero concluded by asking Blas to look into utilizing legislative authority to provide direct aid through local funds.

"While you note in your letter that ARP funds have not been fully expended, I assure you they have been fully dedicated. However, the lack of available ARP funds does not mean you cannot spearhead an effort at the Legislature to provide direct aid to our people utilizing general fund monies. Such measures would not be subject to federal rules and guidelines ... I invite you to explore the mechanisms within your control to help our people, as I have," the governor wrote.

Blas said ARP was provided for the purpose he requested and, while the governor made reference to various programs, that money was distributed at a time "when gas was still around $4 a gallon, bacon was still maybe bout $5.99 a pound."

"Things happened quite quickly over the last couple months," Blas added.

The governor did note in her response that Prugråman Salåppe' was revived in February to help with surging gas prices and was extended to May.

As for Legislative aid through local funds, Blas said the fiscal year isn't done yet.

"There are things that we've got to look at and the utilizations of the American Rescue Plan money is obviously an area where it's not going to have an impact on government operations," Blas said.

The senator added that the governor's response goes counter to comments made to him by the lieutenant governor the day after he submitted his first letter. The two men met at the University of Guam, according to Blas.

"My inquiry to the lieutenant governor at the time was ... is there any plans or can you please look at it to help address the struggles and concerns of the people? And his response to me was, 'we have something in the works already.' What do you have?" Blas said. "If the lieutenant governor says we have something in the works and the governor says, oh no, we're not going to do anything. You have enough resources, do it on your side. What was (the lieutenant governor) referring to then?"

About $320 million out of an initial $578 million in ARP funding remains. Allocations include about $187 million in public assistance funding. Some Republican senators question the governor's use of ARP funding for a wage study, a cultural repository and other government agencies.