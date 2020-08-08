The governor wrote to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking for clarity in how it determined Guam as a high-risk travel destination, when it has a positivity rate of less than 2% compared to the national average of 8%.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s letter, addressed to CDC’s director, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, also points out that Guam is a U.S. territory.

“At the very least, the CDC should understand that Guam is American soil and that approximately 4 million U.S. citizens live in Guam and its sister territories,” the governor wrote.

“Though others can be forgiven for not understanding the complex history of the United States and its unincorporated territories, the CDC should know that we do not have a foreign ministry of health or a foreign designee at the U.S. State Department. Guam’s sons and daughters carry this nation’s flag into battle and too often lay under that flag in eternal rest—that sacrifice will not be ignored.”

The CDC issued a COVID-19 Travel Health Notice on Aug. 7, recommending travelers consider “postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Guam.”

"If you get sick in Guam and need medical care, resources may be limited," the CDC warned.

Overall, Guam saw a rate of 1.6% positive results out of 23,480 COVID-19 tests since March.

The nation has a much higher positive rate at 8.7%, according to CDC's data.

‘COVID-19 risk in Guam is high’

The CDC’s advisory noted that the ‘COVID-19 risk in Guam is high,” which the governor takes exception to.

“While I respect the CDC’s fundamental role in protecting the nation and its people throughout this pandemic, every U.S. territory is included in the High Level Risk list despite the fact that most U.S. territories have done a better job of containing COVID-19 than many states,” the governor states.

She adds that the CDC has been “an exemplary partner throughout this crisis.”

“That is why I believe its latest advisory must provide greater clarity than a mere headline can communicate. Namely, what fact based metric places every U.S. territory on the same “high level risk” even when some of those territories have zero new cases?” she asked.

“Moreover, Guam’s test positivity rate is well below 2%—better than the following states which are closer to the national average of 8%: South Dakota, Indiana, Tennessee, and Nebraska.”

The governor also noted certain aspects of the local government’s response to COVID-19 pandemic:

• Guam’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains stable with an average of 2-3 per day.

• Guam is prepared for any surge in hospitalization with 83 COVID designated hospital beds (with a capacity to increase beds 200 or more) and 75 ventilators.

• Guam has 56 contact tracers and more are being hired.

• Most of Guam’s confirmed cases are travel-related and were identified in quarantine. This shows that current mitigation strategies are effective and have prevented further community transmission, the governor pointed out.

“These are facts the CDC criteria does not seem to adequately weigh in their assessment,” the governor stated.

“Despite the success of the U.S. territories in our response to COVID-19, we have been included in a High Level Risk list rather than used as examples for states to follow. We recommend providing separate risk assessments for the territories to provide a better understanding for the COVID-19 risk of each jurisdiction.”