Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday night asked Congress via video testimony not only to return excess federal land for a medical complex, but also to provide funding for the building of a new Guam hospital under President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget for insular areas.

"Guam only has 212 square miles and the federal government controls one-third. This is why I have been intent on securing the return of as much land as possible for local use," she told the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources oversight hearing on the 2023 budget for the Office of Insular Affairs.

This was not part of the written testimony submitted ahead of the congressional committee hearing, but the governor added it to her actual testimony.

"Proposed lots will be sent to the committee," she told Committee Vice Chair and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio "Kilili" Sablan and other committee members.

Guam continues to negotiate with the military over a 99-year lease for a portion of Eagles Field in Mangilao for the medical campus, the governor's office said Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles Field property remains in the federal assets inventory, and was never listed in the net-negative list as excess property.

Should the property be returned to GovGuam, the local government would be the owner of the property instead of being a tenant of the military.

The governor, in her testimony, asked that Guam's capital improvement funding under the OIA budget be increased to help fund the building of a new hospital, estimated to cost about $1 billion.

At least $347 million was supposed to go to the new Guam hospital project under Biden's Build Back Better Act, but that bill has not passed the Senate, so the governor is trying to get the funding from another source.

The governor so far has set aside $160 million in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward building a new hospital.

"We are disappointed that the president's Build Back Better agenda was not funded. He would have provided nearly $1 billion for insular infrastructure that would have gone a long way in upgrading our hospitals," said Del. Sablan, who presided over the House Natural Resources Committee hearing.

Sablan also received video testimony from the governors of the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa, among others.

"Without the financial help Congress has provided, it is hard to imagine how any of the insular areas would have made it through the pandemic," Sablan said, referring to the "extreme economic challenges" the COVID-19 pandemic has placed before U.S. insular areas.

In her testimony, Leon Guerrero said the new hospital would have a dedicated wing to serve more than 8,000 veterans, since Guam currently does not have a veterans hospital.

The governor also asked the congressional committee to increase Compact Impact discretionary funds, considering that the federal government reimbursed Guam only $259.7 million out of the $1.2 billion the island government actually spent in hosting migrants from island nations with compacts of free association with the U.S.