Governor asks Legislature to cancel primary election

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Saturday night asked the Legislature to cancel the primary election, saying that while the right to vote is important, a leaders' obligation is to preserve lives in this time of COVID-19.

The governor told senators that she agrees with the Guam Election Commission's stance that canceling the Aug. 29 primary election "at this time is appropriate."

"However, the authority to cancel a primary election — or any election — does not belong to the executive branch or me, as the governor of Guam," the governor stated in an Aug. 22 letter to Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Joe San Agustin.

The statutory authority to determine whether to cancel an election belongs to the Legislature, she said.

The governor ordered a weeklong stay-at-home order because of a surge in COVID-19 positive cases and two additional deaths.

By the time Guam emerges from the lockdown, which was implemented to contain the further spread of the virus, it would be less than 24 hours before the Aug. 29 primary elections.

There are only a few primary races that are contested, including the congressional delegate race in the Democratic side.

GEC commissioners, led by chairman Mike Perez, after a nearly two-hour emergency meeting, wrote a Friday night letter to the governor and the Legislature, requesting that they cancel the primary election. They listed a growing health and safety concern, and a lack of critical election-related manpower and services as a result — from not getting full police security to not having vendors to help hold the polls or help fix the tabulators if they break down on the night of the vote counting.

The speaker's communications director, Chirag Bhojwani, earlier on Saturday said the speaker's office is in communication with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the executive branch "and are discussing a path forward."

Previous bill failed

Ten senators in July killed Sens. James Moylan and Therese Terlaje's bill seeking to cancel the primary election and allow all candidates to advance to the general election. This would give GEC and the Legislature ample time to prepare for the November general election, considering there's only a few contested race and Guam remains in crisis.

Only four senators voted in support of the cancellation at the time.

Holding session

The governor, in her letter to the speaker and San Agustin, chairman of the election oversight committee, said she understands there are concerns among senators about how to hold session safely.

"Please know that I am ready to assist you in whatever manner I am authorized to so that your membership and staff can continue to do the people's work," she wrote.

San Agustin told GEC commissioners Friday night that he will support GEC's decision.

He, however, told them that Public Health told the Legislature that they cannot meet face to face as a body until at least Aug. 28. A senator and a legislative staffer tested positive for COVID-19 last week, causing the Congressional Building.

The governor said GEC's determination could not have been easy, and it was communicated in GEC's letter.

"But in any time of turmoil and tragedy, the work will not be easy. We must weigh our decisions carefully and deliberately. And ultimately, we must make the hard decisions that the people of Guam elected us to make," the governor wrote.

In the meantime, while waiting for the Legislature's decision, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission continues to prepare for the Aug. 29 primary election "unless otherwise told to stop."

At least 2,284 of Guam's 54,700 registered voters have availed of the expanded early voting, based on a new law that senators said would still ensure voters' safety amidst a health crisis.