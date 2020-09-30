Governor authorizes $10K COVID bereavement aid

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday issued an executive order that will provide $10,000 to each Guam family that has lost a loved one due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications.

The financial aid will help families provide dignified end-of-life arrangements for their loved ones, according to the governor's executive order.

Guam's COVID-19-related fatalities increased to 47 when a 61-year-old woman died at Guam Regional Medical City around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed. The patient was admitted to GRMC the same day she died and was a known positive case.

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Guam, according to the JIC.

The governor also extended her public health emergency declaration, which was originally signed in March. It has been extended several times, before each 30-day expiration. The previous declaration was set to expire today.

The governor also authorized financial assistance to Tier 1 and Tier 2 private clinics that, according to the executive order, "have provided and continue to provide services that are critical to our community's overall health and well-being during the COVID-19 crisis."

To be eligible for the bereavement grant, the following requirements must be met:

• the deceased was a Guam resident who died due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications, as determined by the Guam Memorial Hospital;

• program officials must ensure that the proper recipient of the grant is identified, pursuant to program guidelines; and

• a system of reporting, including auditable certification to ensure accountability, must be followed.