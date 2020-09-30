Governor authorizes $10K COVID bereavement aid

ADELUP: The Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex is seen Aug. 9, in Adelup. The governor has authorized financial assistance to certain clinics and to the families of those who lost loved ones to COVID-19-related deaths. Post file photo

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday issued an executive order that will provide $10,000 to each Guam family that has lost a loved one due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications.

The financial aid will help families provide dignified end-of-life arrangements for their loved ones, according to the governor's executive order.

Guam's COVID-19-related fatalities increased to 47 when a 61-year-old woman died at Guam Regional Medical City around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed. The patient was admitted to GRMC the same day she died and was a known positive case.

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Guam, according to the JIC.

The governor also extended her public health emergency declaration, which was originally signed in March. It has been extended several times, before each 30-day expiration. The previous declaration was set to expire today.

The governor also authorized financial assistance to Tier 1 and Tier 2 private clinics that, according to the executive order, "have provided and continue to provide services that are critical to our community's overall health and well-being during the COVID-19 crisis." 

To be eligible for the bereavement grant, the following requirements must be met:

• the deceased was a Guam resident who died due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications, as determined by the Guam Memorial Hospital;

• program officials must ensure that the proper recipient of the grant is identified, pursuant to program guidelines; and

• a system of reporting, including auditable certification to ensure accountability, must be followed.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you