Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has authorized overtime payment for exempt and non-exempt employees at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Now, Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey has to submit an overtime plan to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research for review.

The governor's authorization came on May 28. The Post inquired with Public Health about the status of plan's submission but was told Carlo Branch, the governor's policy director, would respond.

Branch stated that Public Health was permitted to file the plan as of last week but it is still being waited on.

This would not be the first time an overtime plan is submitted.

A plan was first submitted around mid-May. It covered the period from March 14 onward and applies to all staff, except the director and deputy directors. However, the plan lacked DeNorcey's signature and was returned to Public Health.

The Post was told on May 19 that the plan was being resubmitted.

It's unclear why it hasn't been submitted yet.

Essential workers, including nurses, have been vocal about pay issues stemming from the COVID-19 response.

On May 12, nurses and other health care workers protested at the ITC intersection to draw attention to compensation inequity. At that time, government of Guam workers were just beginning to receive their differential hazard pay, and some nurses received between $100 and $200 extra for the hours they worked on the front lines of the response. Some nurses were so dejected, they returned the checks.

The discussion around compensation is now largely dominated by double pay concerns but overtime has been on Public Health's radar.

During an oversight hearing with lawmakers on May 8, DeNorcey said her concern was that nurses and staff continue to be paid. Executive Order 2020-03 authorized overtime during the public health emergency but DeNorcey had concerns about her exempt employees, as the order specified overtime for non-exempt employees.

However, the governor's May 28 memorandum to Public Health clearly authorizes both.

"Your employees, like many throughout the government of Guam, have worked tirelessly to ensure a whole-of-government response to this pandemic and it is important that we continue this effort for the health and safety of our people," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote.

In its initial overtime plan submission, Public Health noted it doesn't have sufficient funding in its budget to pay the overtime. The department is trying to use funding from the federal government for these costs, Unpingco-DeNorcey stated previously.

On May 19 she said she is requesting a funding source, but no other information was provided.