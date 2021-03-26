While Attorney General Leevin Camacho concluded that excluding payment to certain government employees and retirees in the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act is valid, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is still waiting for federal guidance over the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman.

But as the days go by, one lawmaker is renewing calls to pay out provisions of the RISE Act to residents of Guam.

The Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, was passed by the 35th Guam Legislature and allowed to lapse into law by the governor. The law promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint filers.

The program excludes individuals employed by the local or federal government in tax year 2020, or individuals who retired from the local or federal government and were employed by these entities during 2020.

However, for joint tax filers, if at least one individual was a government employee in tax year 2020, the program can still apply to the individual who was not employed by the government.

Nonetheless, the exclusion and potential discriminatory implications created concern for the governor, who requested input from the attorney general. That opinion came more than a week ago, with the conclusion that a successful challenge to the law based on the exclusion would be unlikely.

Sen. James Moylan issued a press release Friday, making note of the AG's opinion, and asking the governor when she would begin paying out the proceeds of the RISE Act.

But the exclusion was only one concern. The governor also questioned whether the American Rescue Plan, which already provides a larger one-time federal stimulus, supersedes the RISE Act. Moreover, the governor has said that the priority for moneys from the American Rescue Plan is to make up for lost government revenue.

"If the administration is still attempting to determine whether this program can be paid out with the federal funds, or if there are plans to amend Public Law 35-136 via legislation or an executive order, then say something," Moylan wrote Friday.

"The good senator is anxious to spend money we don't have yet without the federal guidance these funds must comply with," Paco-San Agustin stated in response.

But she didn't say when the American Rescue Plan moneys might come or when the administration might get the federal guidance it needs.

RISE Act