While Attorney General Leevin Camacho concluded that excluding payment to certain government employees and retirees in the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act is valid, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is still waiting for federal guidance over the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman.
But as the days go by, one lawmaker is renewing calls to pay out provisions of the RISE Act to residents of Guam.
The Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, was passed by the 35th Guam Legislature and allowed to lapse into law by the governor. The law promises a one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up to $1,600 for joint filers.
The program excludes individuals employed by the local or federal government in tax year 2020, or individuals who retired from the local or federal government and were employed by these entities during 2020.
However, for joint tax filers, if at least one individual was a government employee in tax year 2020, the program can still apply to the individual who was not employed by the government.
The American Rescue Plan provides more than $600 million in support to the local government, funding sorely missing from the second wave of federal COVID-19 relief support. But the American Rescue Plan has various other provisions, including one-time federal stimulus payments.
The Rise Act allows the governor to transfer up to $30 million for the local stimulus program. It prioritizes federal funding and requires payment only if federal coronavirus relief funding, or any other applicable federal funding, is available.
In the end, the local legislation attempts to dictate how federal moneys are to be spent, moneys that may already have other priorities as determined by Congress. And as the AG also stated, the Organic Act and case law grant the governor authority over funds directly appropriated to GovGuam.
But the governor did believe the RISE Act should be implemented if possible.
"I do believe that if the RISE Act can be legally implemented, it should and it (is) for this reason that Bill 340 will lapse into law without my signature," Leon Guerrero wrote to the Legislature back in December 2020, when she allowed the Rise Act to become law.