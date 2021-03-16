The Rise Act, which would provide a local economic relief of $800 per individual tax filer, is now under review by the Guam attorney general's office, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press conference Monday.

On Friday, the governor said her legal team was reviewing the law and she didn’t anticipate paying out the local stimulus in light of the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan which provides more direct economic relief to Guam residents. During Monday's press conference, the governor said her team is working on it with the Office of the Attorney General.

"There’s concern about not allowing government employees or retirees to take advantage of the Rise Act, I think that’s the major one," the governor said. "And also as a result of the America relief plan … does that federal piece of legislation supersede the Rise Act and do we have to abide (by the local law) or does it become a moot issue since the American Rescue Plan is stepping in to provide that EIP plan."

Sen. James Moylan disagreed with the governor’s initial interpretation of the law and accused her of backing down from making the payments.

"The language in Public Law 35-136 clearly stipulates that 'Payments under this Act shall be required only if the payments can be funded under a federal coronavirus relief package,'” according to Moylan. A new relief package now exists, thus this is no longer about if the proceeds from the Rise Act should be paid, but about when, he said.

In a press release, Moylan called for the governor to pay out the Rise Act, which has been estimated to cost about $30 million, out of the more than $600 million from the federal government.

But before any action can be made, the governor said, her team is working with the Guam attorney general’s office on clarifying whether government employees or retirees are able to take advantage of the relief and whether the passage of the American Rescue Plan supersedes the Rise Act.

The federal government's American Rescue Plan provides $1,400 per qualifying individual and an additional $1,400 per dependent for most households with less than $75,000 in annual income for single taxpayers and not more than $150,000 in adjusted gross income for married couples who filed joint income tax returns.

The Rise Act is a form of local stimulus legislation, promising a one time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and up $1,600 for joint filers.

The program excludes individuals employed by the local or federal government in tax year 2020, or individuals who retired from the local or federal government and was employed by these entities during 2020.