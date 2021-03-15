The Rise Act, which would provide a local economic relief of $800 per individual tax filer, is still under review by the Guam attorney general's office, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press conference Monday.

On Friday, the governor said she didn’t anticipate paying out the local stimulus in light of the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan which provides more direct economic relief to Guam residents.

Sen. James Moylan disagreed with the governor’s initial interpretation of the law and accused her of backing down.

"The language in Public Law 35-136 clearly stipulates that 'Payments under this Act shall be required only if the payments can be funded under a federal coronavirus relief package,'” according to Moylan. A new relief package now exists, thus this is no longer about “if” the proceeds from the Rise Act should be paid, but about “when," he said.

In a press release, Moylan called for the governor to pay out the Rise Act out of the more than $600 million from the federal government.

But before any action can be made, the governor said, her team is working with the Guam attorney general’s office on clarifying whether government employees or retirees are able to take advantage of the relief and whether the passage of the American Rescue Plan supersedes the Rise Act.

“Does that piece of legislation supersede the Rise Act, or do we still have to abide or it's become now a moot issue since the American Rescue plan now is stepping in to provide that EIP plan?” said the governor.

The federal government's American Rescue Plan provides $1,400 per qualifying individual and an additional $1,400 per dependent for most households with less than $75,000 in annual income for single taxpayers and not more than $150,000 in adjusted gross income for married couples who filed joint income tax returns.

The Rise Act provides relief to tax filers and not dependents.