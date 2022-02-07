Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday assigned Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez to serve as acting executive director for the Contractors Licensing Board. The move comes four days after Cecil "Buddy" Orsini vacated the position.

"This detail will be a collateral assignment to your current duties as deputy director of the Department of Public Works," the governor said in a Feb. 7 memo to Ibanez. Ibanez is to serve on CLB "until further notice."

The appointment of an acting CLB executive director is among the governor's first official actions since returning from her Washington, D.C. trip, where she testified before members of the U.S. Natural Resources Committee and met with other federal agency officials to advance Guam interests.

Orsini resigned on Thursday, at Adelup's request, following his involvement in contractor JMI-Edison's "fraud" and "misconduct," based on an Office of Public Accountability's procurement appeal decision.

Based on the OPA decision denying JMI-Edison's protest appeal in an airport baggage handling system procurement, JMI-Edison asked and obtained from Orsini -- via email -- a document that JMI-Edison used to bolster his appeal before OPA. JMI-Edison Ed Ilao addressed Orsini as "Bro."

In its protest appeal with OPA, JMI-Edison said the airport's selected bidder, Menzies Aviation, is not a responsible bidder because it lacked a contractor's license. JMI-Edison said it is bringing the procurement matter to local court.

The Contractors Licensing Board office as of Monday referred all media inquiries to Adelup. The CLB office also could not say when the members of the board will convene.

This story will be updated.