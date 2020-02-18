Governor bans HK basketball tournament on Guam

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced she will not allow the island to host an international tournament that Hong Kong wanted to move to Guam.

The tournament was scheduled to start on Feb. 20.

The tournament is a qualifier for the International Basketball Federation, or FIBA, and would have featured the Guam National Basketball Team and the Hong Kong Men's National Team.

Efforts to keep Guam free of the deadly novel coronavirus prompted the governor to disallow Guam from hosting the tournament.

"I cannot risk exposure to our people, including our Guam National Basketball Team. Therefore, I must disallow this competition at this time," Gov. Lou Leon Guerero wrote to EJ Calvo, president of the Guam Basketball Confederation, Monday.

The Guam Visitors Bureau asked for the delay or rejection of the tournament on Guam. GVB was concerned of Guam's image in light of over 14,000 tourist cancellations so far.

Guam doesn't have a single case of the new coronavirus.

Calvo had accused the GVB board of being misled by The Guam Daily Post. The Post has reported about the inconsistency between rejecting a cruise ship from entering Guam after it boarded passengers from Hong Kong and allowing a Hong Kong team and its entourage to enter the island amid the coronavirus fears.

"GVB management probably read an irresponsible piece of journalism that compares a cruise ship full of passengers that could not comply with screening requirements set by our federally imposed travel ban ... to a group of professional athletes legally traveling to Guam along with 4,000 other tourists daily from countries in Asia that must all comply with all requirements set forth by the travel ban," Calvo has stated. "Sounds like you are working hard to generate confusion and fear in an attempt to sell papers."

The governor said Guam is fortunate it followed its instinct and refused the entry of the MS Westerdam a few days ago. A passenger on the Westerdam was recently found to be infected with the virus after Guam rejected the Holland America cruise ship's entry.

Hong Kong market minuscule

While the tournament has been barred by the governor, visitor arrivals in general from Hong Kong are not covered by the United States government's ban on foreigners who have recently been to mainland China.

Hong Kong travelers can still enter Guam via transit routes such as Manila or South Korea. Direct flights from Hong Kong to Guam ceased long before the new coronavirus scare.

There haven't been any direct charter flights from Hong Kong recently, said Rolenda Lujan Faasualmalie, the Guam airport agency's marketing administrator.

The airport agency doesn't track arrivals from Hong Kong via transit routes. The Guam Visitors Bureau does the data collection – to a certain extent – via a visitor arrival form that allows passengers to self-declare their origin.

GVB's recent arrival data from Hong Kong for January and partially for February were not immediately available.

The Hong Kong tourist market is minuscule for Guam.

In December last year, 210 visitors from Hong Kong arrived on Guam. For all of last year, 5,116 visitors from Hong Kong visited Guam out of a total of 1.6 million arrivals in 2016, GVB data show.

'There's an issue with the test kits'

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be validating 2019 coronavirus or COVID-19, test kits when they arrive on Guam within the next couple of weeks, according to Director Linda DeNorcey. Guam will be getting one box, capable of testing 400 samples.

"I had a call with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials on Friday and they did mention to all of us, all the 50 states on the phone, there's an issue with test kits. Some are good, some are not," DeNorcey said.

While Public Health needs to wait for the kits to arrive to know the validation instructions, DeNorcey said if the kit produces an inconclusive result, then it needs to be replaced.

"It's not a false positive test or false negative, it's just inconclusive," DeNorcey said.

Guam also still has the option of sending samples to Atlanta, Georgia for testing, she added.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, on Guam but residents are concerned that it will find its way into the island. Government officials have held multiple briefings in past weeks to strategize and provide updated information to the public.

Another briefing is scheduled for today.

Non-U.S. citizens who have recently visited China are now banned from entering Guam or any part of the United States, and Americans who visited the province in China considered the epicenter for the outbreak are being quarantined for 14 days upon reentry.

However, before the ban, 36 passengers coming in from China, via flights from Korea and Japan, were allowed entry into Guam. These passengers were screened and cleared by health officials.

DeNorcey said there is no reason to test these individuals using the kits because they've already been assessed and cleared.

"They didn't meet the criteria of what (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has classified as a susceptible patient under investigation," she added.