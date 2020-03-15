Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday declared a public health emergency in light of heightened concerns over the global COVID-19 epidemic.

Some of the mandates she issued as part of the public health emergency the governor:

• Banned government-funded travel for the Executive Branch. She asked the Judiciary and the Legislature to follow suit.

• Shut down public senior citizen centers starting at the close of office hours Wednesday.

• Banned any social event for 100 people or more, effective Wednesday at 5 p.m.

• Urged "all employers to allow those with flu-like symptoms to stay at, or work from home without penalty for at least 14 days."

Presidential emergency declaration

Hours prior to the governor's move, President Trump declared a national State of Emergency under the Stafford Act.

The federal declaration unleashes the full power of the federal government and makes billions available in federal resources and equipment stockpiles.

"To access these resources and elevate our level of preparedness, I am declaring a Public Health Emergency under the laws of Guam," the governor said.

9 COVID-19 cases ruled out

Guam didn't have a confirmed COVID-19 case as of Saturday. The number of suspected cases that have turned out negative for COVID-19 has increased from six to nine.

"We have test kits and can deliver results within 24-48 hours. If you test positive and your symptoms are mild, you will be asked to stay home – subject to monitoring by Public Health officials."

The governor also said the elderly and those already sick with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and other serious chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Those needing isolation and hospitalization will be treated at the Skilled Nursing Facility.

The Guam National Guard will provide security and logistical support.

"And, we are coordinating all of our efforts with the Department of Homeland Security, the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the White House, and others," the governor said.

There has been no word on the closure of public schools but certain schools have been considering the possibility of shifting the learning from home through online teaching if the global pandemic reaches Guam.

Guam medical professionals have said it is just a matter of time before COVID-19 cases are confirmed on Guam.

Military expands travel ban, includes all domestic trips

A March 13 Department of Defense memo announced an expanded travel ban for military service members, civilian Department of Defense employees and their families. All military personnel and their families are now banned from taking domestic trips including within the mainland United States and the territories

This more recent memo follows a memo just a few days prior that banned service members from traveling overseas to countries struggling to contain the novel coronavirus which has infected more than 130,000 people and claimed more than 5,000 lives.

"The continuing spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) necessitates the immediate implementation of travel restrictions for the domestic Department of Defense (DoD) travel. These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, limit the continuing spread of the virus, and preserve the health and welfare of Service members, DOD civilian employees, their families, and the local communities in which we live," the Pentagon memo states.

"This memorandum applies to all DOD military and civilian personnel and their families assigned to DOD installations, facilities, and surrounding areas in the United States and its territories," the memo adds.

"All DOD military personnel will stop movement while this memorandum is in effect."

"In addition, DOD civilian personnel and DOD family members, whose transportation is government-funded, will also stop movement. This policy applies to Permanent Change of Station (PCS) and Temporary Duty.

Military members are only authorized local leave in accordance with service policies, according to the memo.

The Pentagon memo states travel exception may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is: (1) determined to be mission-essential; (2) necessary for humanitarian reasons; or (3) warranted due to extreme hardship.

Travel by patients and medical providers for the purpose of medical treatment for DOD personnel and their family members is authorized, according to the memo.

Congressional measures include SNAP relief

In the U.S. House of Representatives, legislation to help Americans cope with the economic hardships related to COVID-19 is underway.

The House is expected to pass House Resolution 6201 the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" today pushing out further federal support to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with the President expressing his support and the Senate expected to act, Delegate Michael San Nicolas stated.

San Nicolas said the legislation:

• Would increase the federal Medicaid matching dollars by 8%, making the federal Medicaid match for Guam even better – at 91% federal to 9% local. This means to access $1 million in Medicaid, Guam only needs to commit $90,000.

"Just a year ago, it used to cost Guam $450,000 to access $1 million in Medicaid spending, now it's just $90,000 ... These savings can help us treat more people, or offset economic impacts with tax relief, and completely transforms our options as far as healthcare is concerned," San Nicolas added.

In addition to the FMAP increase, San Nicolas said, the following resources would be provided nationwide if H.R. 6201 becomes law:

• $500 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to low-income households with young children whose breadwinners lose their jobs or laid off due to COVID-19.

• $400 million to local food banks to assist in meeting the demand for low-income families.

• Allows approved state plans to provide emergency SNAP assistance to households with children who would otherwise receive free or reduced-price school meals if not for their schools being closed due to the COVID-19 emergency.

• $250 million for senior citizens' nutrition program.

• Suspends the work and work training requirements for SNAP recipients during the emergency.

• Federal employee paid leave benefits to those who are diagnosed, in quarantine, caring for someone diagnosed or under quarantine.

• 14 days of paid sick leave in an emergency which covers days when a child’s school is closed due to COVID-19 or when an employer closes due to COVID-19.

• reimburses small businesses for the 14 days of leave benefits for workers.

• provides free COVID-19 testing.

The proposed assistance is similar to standard disaster-related responses during typhoons or hurricanes, San Nicolas said.