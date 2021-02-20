Governor: Bars can reopen on Feb. 24

Bars will be able to reopen at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 and noncontact sports may resume competition at 8 a.m. March 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Friday as part of her announcement to ease restrictions by shifting to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

The governor on Friday signed Executive Order 2021-04, which transitions Guam to PCOR3, effective 8 a.m. Feb. 22.

With the easing of restrictions, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate at no greater than 50% of capacity.

That's the same seating limit that has been in place at restaurants.

Guam businesses will be allowed full capacity once the island returns to PCOR4, the governor said.

Bars and taverns are among the last Guam businesses to be given the green light to reopen since the second round of pandemic shutdowns starting in the middle of 2020.

When asked why bars and taverns need to wait several more days to reopen, the governor said the proposed reopening guidelines submitted on behalf of the industry were submitted only on Tuesday. The proposal will need to be reviewed by Public Health and government attorneys, the governor said.