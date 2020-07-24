What has the governor's liaison to Washington, former longtime Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo, been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic?

"The former congresswoman has been really instrumental in making inroads in the White House and not just in the White House but in Congress with her network of people," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Tuesday.

Bordallo, who is listed in the GovGuam staffing pattern as a special assistant making a $50,000 salary, was tapped to work for the Leon Guerrero administration after she lost the election to Del. Michael San Nicolas in November 2018.

The former congresswoman is not running for the delegate position in this year's election.

It's been several months since Bordallo was last seen at a public event on Guam. That was during a check presentation ceremony at Adelup in January to pay survivors their war claims.

"I want to thank her for the fortitude, and I want to be very blunt for the guts she (Gov. Leon Guerrero) has to do what she did," said Bordallo, during that January ceremony.

Despite her lack of public appearances this year, Leon Guerrero said Bordallo's presence in the nation's capital has been beneficial for Guam.

"She's very much my go-to person in D.C. to help with any federal issues we are working on," Leon Guerrero said. "She's a good friend of Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, so whenever I need some help in moving something, I pick up the phone and ask her to call her good friend. I think this is one of the reasons we were able to increase our Medicaid cap. It's now $127 million from $18 million," she said. "The war reparations, she also worked very closely with the U.S. Treasury and the White House with her group of people. She's very well-liked and very well known in the Pentagon and through the Department of Defense."

The governor said Bordallo's work includes Guam's request for more foreign workers on H-2B visas under the defense spending legislation. Guam has sought congressional authority for more H-2B workers for civilian projects.

San Nicolas recently stated he has succeeded in getting an amendment added in the defense spending bill that would allow for more H-2B workers for civilian projects.