Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has written a letter to the U.S. Attorney General calling on the removal of the U.S. Attorney for Guam and the CNMI after he allegedly challenged a mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers to Guam.

U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson arrived on Guam on Friday.

According to the governor's letter, Anderson refused to submit to a mandatory 14-day quarantine that was imposed on all passengers coming from countries with COVID-19 outbreaks including the Philippines.

In the letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the governor said the U.S. Attorney could not comprehend the severity of the executives orders she put in place for arriving passengers to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"His decision to challenge my executive orders created an atmosphere of noncompliance and threatens our local government's ability to respond to this public health emergency," the governor wrote.

"Let me be clear. I did not bend to his title when I asked my public health nurses and customs officers to let Anderson through. I did so to protect Mr. Anderson from the dangers he would face being imprisoned alongside those that his office has caused to be detained," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said time and resources were spent to deal with Anderson's "arrogance and disrespectful behavior."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anderson is the chief federal law enforcement officer for Guam and the CNMI.

He also serves as member of the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee and the Subcommittee for Servicemembers and Veterans Rights under the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.

Anderson has served as a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice since 2003. He has served in the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as Acting United States Attorney, First Assistant United States Attorney, and Criminal Chief.