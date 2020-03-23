Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has written a letter to the U.S. attorney general calling for the removal of the U.S. attorney for Guam and the CNMI after he allegedly challenged a mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving to Guam.

U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson arrived on Guam on Friday.

According to the governor's letter, Anderson refused to submit to a mandatory 14-day quarantine that was imposed on all passengers coming from countries with COVID-19 outbreaks, including the Philippines.

In the letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the governor said Anderson could not comprehend the severity of the executive orders she put in place for arriving passengers to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

'Atmosphere of noncompliance'

"His decision to challenge my executive orders created an atmosphere of noncompliance and threatens our local government's ability to respond to this public health emergency," the governor wrote.

"Let me be clear. I did not bend to his title when I asked my public health nurses and customs officers to let Anderson through. I did so to protect Mr. Anderson from the dangers he would face being imprisoned alongside those that his office has caused to be detained."

The governor said time and resources were spent to deal with Anderson's "arrogance and disrespectful behavior."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anderson is the chief federal law enforcement officer for Guam and the CNMI.

Anderson also serves as member of the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee and the Subcommittee for Servicemembers and Veterans Rights under the attorney general's Advisory Committee.

Anderson has served as a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice since 2003. He has served in the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, as acting United States attorney, first assistant United States attorney, and criminal chief.

Statement in response

In response to the governor's letter, Anderson's office issued a statement explaining he had been on personal travel and did not travel to high-risk countries.

"Upon arrival on Guam, he voluntarily disclosed his travel history and lack of COVID-19 symptoms. He was then presented with a purported contract to voluntarily self-quarantine at home. He declined to sign the document and informed all present that he also needed to work at his office. The governor, through her counsel, agreed that this was acceptable."

The U.S. attorney said he supports the governor's efforts to meet the ongoing challenges faced by Guam. He said the continuity of operations in his office also remains a high priority and he will continue his work until further order by the Justice Department.