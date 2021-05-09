Governor calls for UN assessment of self-governance, decolonization

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is asking that President Joe Biden invite a United Nations visiting mission to Guam to assess the level of self-government and measure progress towards decolonization.

The issue of political self-determination was just one of a litany of issues raised by the governor in a letter to Gretchen Sierra-Zorita, associate director for Puerto Rico and the Territories, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House.

“In light of H.R.1, S.865, and H.R. 2070, which seek to address past injustices done to U.S. territories, we ask that the Biden Administration pursue executive or legislative action that provides an opportunity for the ‘Native inhabitants of Guam’ to vote in a self-determination plebiscite to be conducted by the local government consistent with Guam Law,” the governor wrote. “Particularly, given Congress’s plenary power over the territories, we seek the Administration’s support to pursue congressional action through legislation to resolve the continued denial of the right to self-determination.”

Other issues included in the letter were:

• Disparity in Medicaid: territories are subject to annual caps for federal funding. In addition to these limits on federal funding, territories must also match federal dollars with local dollars at a fixed federal to territory ratio (55:45). This contrasts with the local match that states are required to contribute, which is based on their per-capita income.

• Supplemental Security Income: SSI has excluded Guam but is available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

• Federal Highway Funding: While funding has increased for state governments, Guam’s annual provision has not increased in the last 20 years.

• Labor: The Defense Base Act requires U.S. government contractors to secure increased workers’ compensation for their workers on U.S. military bases overseas and in U.S. territories. No workers’ compensation deficiencies or trends in Guam leads us to believe that increased coverage is needed, the governor wrote, adding a request for a complete waiver.

• Compact Impact: Congress promised to reimburse Guam and others local governments regarding the Compacts of Free Association. However, Guam receives $14 million and the annual impact to the local government is estimated to be $148 million.

• Military Affairs: The governor recommends that the Biden Administration establish an interagency task force to address the findings of United Nations’ Special Rapporteurs on the impact of U.S. military presence in Guam.