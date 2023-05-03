Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has written back to Sen. Frank Blas Jr., calling out the lawmaker for making "grossly inaccurate" accusations that she accepted the discontinuation of funding meant to offset the impacts of Compacts of Free Association between the U.S. and island nations in Micronesia.

"Since taking office, I have consistently advocated that COFA negotiations must include several critical items that will resolve the adverse impacts of COFA treaties on our island’s infrastructure and social services," Leon Guerrero stated in response.

"I have never 'agreed to settle' for reduced compact impact funding. ... I would never accept the removal of compact impact funding for Guam or any other state or territory financially impacted by the treaties," she added.

Blas wrote to the governor on April 24 outlining his disappointment with the Biden administration’s decision to discontinue the annual subsidies split between Guam, Hawaii, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa beginning next fiscal year.

The appropriation for fiscal 2023 was $30 million for cost assistance and $6 million for discretionary funding.

While past estimates have identified the cost of the compacts as being much higher, Guam normally receives between $12 million and $14 million from impact funding annually, of which $5.7 million has been used to pay for the lease-back arrangements that constructed four public schools on Guam. The governor, in her executive budget request for fiscal 2024, is now proposing to pay that cost out of the local treasury.

Blas said the loss of impact funding would come at a very inopportune time for Guam, as the island is still struggling to recover from the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds could also help address crime, a "flailing health care system," and deteriorating schools, "most especially with the services provided to compact migrants."

"Please appreciate the fact that I have gone to great lengths to temper my disappointment and ire in both the Biden administration’s decision and your administration’s acceptance of the decision to discontinue the funding," Blas stated. "At a time when we are being depended upon to shoulder the brunt of the national defense interests in the Indo-Pacific region and being ignored in our desire to improve our political relationship with the United States, this decision flies in the face of your assertion of an engaged and encouraging relationship with the president and his administration."

'Perpetuating misinformation'

The governor told Blas she is currently working with Guam Del. James Moylan in his efforts seeking the reinstatement of compact impact appropriation by the House Natural Resources Committee. The governor and the delegate also are working together to prepare for the congressional review and approval stage of renegotiated COFA agreements, Leon Guerrero said.

The governor also has written to federal officials over concerns that compact impact funding was removed from the Biden administration's budget request. She also stated that GovGuam has taken on the task of tackling impact methodology concerns that have so far prevented the full reimbursement of compact costs. Once that report is finalized and submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior and/or the Department of State, Guam will expect to receive full reimbursement, Leon Guerrero wrote.

In her response to Blas, the governor said she is also communicating with Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes about a legislative resolution to support the full reimbursement of compact costs.

"If you are interested in contributing in a meaningful way to the longstanding and ongoing effort in pursuit of equity for our island in the COFA negotiations, please do not hesitate to contact me directly in lieu of adversarial press releases and communications that accomplish nothing besides spreading and perpetuating misinformation," Leon Guerrero told Blas.

The legislative resolution, expressing the Guam Legislature's "strongest objections" to the lack of compact impact funding in the Biden administration's fiscal 2024 budget request, was introduced Tuesday. Blas is included as a co-sponsor. Speaker Therese Terlaje is another co-sponsor, while Barnes is the main sponsor.