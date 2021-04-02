Governor: Castration not the answer; 75% of sexual assault victims minors

Guam won't see the implementation of a 2015 law on chemical castration during the administration of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who on Thursday said it's not the answer to the island's high rates of sexual assault and child abuse cases.

On U.S. soil, Guam's sexual assault and rape cases are among the highest per capita.

Instead of implementing castration, the governor said her administration will continue to address the root causes of sexual assaults, including poverty, lack of access to education and health care, and lack of jobs, among other things.

"I am actually not in support of that castration program," the governor said during a question-and-answer at Thursday's virtual signing of a proclamation declaring April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and Youth Month, and April 18-24 as National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Guam's 2015 chemical castration law mandates the Department of Corrections to develop a hormone or anti-androgen pilot treatment program for sex offenders.

Six years later, there are still no castration policies in place.

"I think the castration program has not worked in other places and that may be one of the reasons it’s a law that has been in place since 2015. I'm not even familiar with that law, but I am not supportive of a castration program. I don't think that's really addressing the problem," the governor said.

The governor also said there's going to be more focus on education and awareness campaigns, rehabilitation, and "to make sure that victims are protected and to make sure that victims are given their due process of justice."

"Nothing is being done now about this law. I think like I said, we will just continue forward with more meaningful and more impactful kinds of treatment and prevention," she said.

More than 160 participated in the proclamation signing via Zoom, including Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Cabinet members and youth leaders. More watched the livestream on the governor's Facebook page.

Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. John Menoni and other military partners, along with Speaker Therese Terlaje and other senators and representatives of nonprofit organizations, also showed their solidarity and support in raising awareness on the prevention of sexual assault.

Spike in child sexual assault

Guam Police Department statistics show the number of reported cases of sexual assault have declined in the past three years, from 286 cases reported in 2018 to 190 reported cases in 2020.

But the governor said at the proclamation signing that 2020 was an "anomaly" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's when many families stayed home because of lockdowns, social distancing, teleworking and other COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"One would think that a reduction in the number of sexual assaults is a good sign, but the reality is that we just don’t know because sexual assault continues to be the most underreported crime," the governor said.

What is frightening, she said, is that the percentage of minors sexually assaulted on Guam has risen alarmingly from 69% of reported cases in 2018 to 71% in 2019, and to 75% in 2020.

The governor said there's a clear need to focus more on protecting children from sexual assault by:

Continuing to educate children with regard to speaking up and saying "no" if someone tries to touch them inappropriately, and to teach them not to be afraid of telling a trusted adult about it.

Get parents involved in the protection of their children.

Engage women, men and young adults in community conversations on respect for one another and about consent with regard to sex.

Cynthia Cabot, executive director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, said Guam has ranked high compared to other cities in the nation with regard to the number of reported rapes per capita.

She said about 1,000 child abuse cases were referred to Child Protective Services in 2020, an increase of nearly 5%.

"So in that note, yes, we can say it is certainly quite an important issue here on our island and that is why we count on the collaboration (to address the problems)," she said.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin said this is a time to "focus on the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to promote social awareness and prevention."

"All the children of Guam and throughout the nation deserve to grow up in a loving environment," he said.

At the event, the governor acknowledged St. John's School sophomore student Jin Chung and Saint Anthony Catholic School 8th grader EllaMarie Cepeda, winners of the 2021 oratorical contest. They also served as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, of the day as part of youth leadership day.