Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero changed her mind about Black Friday, and will sign an executive order to designate the day after Thanksgiving as a public holiday on Guam.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days on the island and across the United States, with retailers offering discounts for nearly all types of merchandise and therefore attracting bigger crowds of shoppers than usual.

At a Nov. 19 press conference, the governor said Black Friday won't be a Government of Guam holiday.

By Tuesday night or four days later, the governor's office announced that the governor is expected to sign on Wednesday an executive order designating Friday, Nov. 26, as a public holiday.

"We are taking this special time on Friday to recognize the hard work of our public servants. As more of our island continues to open, we also look at this as a chance to resume a responsible return to business and as an opportunity to support the growth of our economy through direct retail sales and increased spending activity," the governor said in a statement.

Black Friday traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Last year's Black Friday sales were not as robust because of pandemic restrictions but most restrictions have been relaxed.

The governor said in the spirit of Thanksgiving, she has been reflecting on the many blessings and the difficult year that Guam will soon be leaving behind.

"Among the blessings are our government workers, who have dedicated the best of their abilities to continue serving our people throughout this unprecedented time in the history of our island, our nation, and the world," she said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the last two years have been especially challenging and that the administration recognizes that "each of you have made so many sacrifices to keep one another safe."

"This pandemic truly forced us to focus on what’s most important – and for many of us, it reminded us to put our families first. With the holidays here, please continue to do good for our community by celebrating safely and responsibly," he said.