Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered a scathing reply to Sen. James Moylan over his remarks regarding the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020 and use of American Rescue Plan funding to implement a power credit program.

In a seven-page letter discussing issues with the RISE Act and federal requirements for ARP funding, the governor also at times chided the senator over his bid to become Guam's next congressional delegate, calling his position "ill-informed" and advocating for "reckless" and "illegal" actions.

"It is unfathomable that you, a candidate for Congress, seek to involve our island in blatant violation of federal law," Leon Guerrero stated at one point.

Moylan had been sending letters to the governor since the middle of July. On July 12, the senator wrote to the governor about implementing or expanding the scope of eligibility for the RISE program.

In an earlier press release, Moylan said, “The cries of the community are deafening, and with $300 million in federal funds sitting in the government's bank account, we need to help our island residents, and Public Law 36-53 does just that. Hoarding the funds defies humanity.”

There are two RISE programs. The first is contemplated in law - the RISE Act - but was never implemented as legislated. The governor instead created her own version of the program, called All RISE, utilizing ARP funding. Moylan noted that many residents did not qualify for All RISE or other direct aid programs established by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.

The senator introduced Bill 326-36 on July 18, which does away with income limitations under the RISE Act. However, the proposal does not amend language for the funding source, which had caused issues for the legislation.

The law states no local funds can be used for the program as long as applicable federal funds are available. The General Fund is otherwise a potential funding source.

But the Legislature cannot mandate the governor to support the RISE Act through ARP funding allotted to Guam, the governor said, because the funds are under her discretion.

Moreover, the RISE Act states that payments under the act would be required only if they can be funded under a federal coronavirus relief package, or by such other federal funds that are "appropriate and lawful." The only change in funding language under Bill 326 is to specify that fiscal year 2022 General Fund appropriations may be utilized.

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds - the specific ARP funds under the governor's disposal - also include income requirements.

The governor pointed out these issues in her response of July 25.

"It is confounding that, in your new bill, you again require that federal funds must be spent in compliance with federal law and in the same breath propose that we spend federal funds in a manner that would violate federal law, a particularly interesting strategy for a person seeking to represent Guam in the U.S. House of Representatives," Leon Guerrero said, adding that even if the Legislature could re-appropriate federal funds, the payments contemplated in the RISE Act, and particularly Bill 326, would violate federal law.

Leon Guerrero stated that final rules for the CSLFRF state that the scale of the aid must be proportional to the scale of the harm experienced, but recipient jurisdictions can assume that household earning below the income limit for 300% of federal poverty guidelines for household size is impacted by the pandemic and eligible for services.

"While I understand that you would like cash assistance given to 'all families, and not just a certain percentage of the community,' doing so would be clearly contrary to federal law," the governor added.

On July 18, Moylan wrote another letter to the governor, this time about Bill 325-36, the measure proposing to create a power rate credit program. The senator stated he was not convinced ARP funding could not be utilized for the program, intended for all residential and commercial customers regardless of income, noting that the CNMI utilized ARP funding for a similar utility aid program.

The governor stated that each jurisdiction will have to account for its ARP spending.

"I would not qualify for the presumptive group eligible to receive cash assistance under ARP, and I expect neither would you. We are, by design, excluded from the classes of people presumed to have suffered the negative economic impact of the pandemic," the governor wrote.

Bill 325 has now passed the Legislature. It initially drew funding only from the General Fund, but after two days of discussion, was amended to include federal funds that can be used for the purpose of the legislation.

Moreover, no local funds may be used for the program as long as federal funds that can be used for the bill's purpose are available.