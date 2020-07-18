Governor: CLTC ex-chair won't be reinstated

While I Hagan Famalao'an Guahan, a group promoting CHamoru women, is calling for the reinstatement of former Chamorro Land Trust Commission Chairwoman Pika Fejeran, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said it is her prerogative as governor to appoint whomever she believes is fit for the commission.

"In communication with Pika Fejeran, I had thanked her for her work and I'm very grateful for her past work. However, it is of course my prerogative to appoint whoever I think would also contribute to the goodness of the CLTC," Leon Guerrero said during a press conference Friday.

"Our commissioners that are appointed are just as capable and just as competent to move forward CLTC's mission and to make sure that we get the leases going as expeditiously as possible."

Fejeran's term expired in April. Leon Guerrero nominated Lucia Lagos to take Fejeran's place. Her last meeting with the CLTC was last week.

More recently, Leon Guerrero appointed John Reyes to take the place of commissioner Amanda Santos, whose term also has expired.

I Hagan Famalao'an Guahan wrote to the governor Thursday, expressing disappointment with the news of Fejeran's end of term and requested that she be reinstated.

"It was with great disappointment that we received news of the end of Pika Fejeran’s term on the CLT Commission. Through her leadership, the CLT Commission began a steady recovery after years of mishandling and repaired our faith in a government organization that was created to remedy the effects of land dispossession and colonialism. We request the reinstatement of Fejeran to continue the mission of restoring transparency and integrity to the CLT Commission," The group stated in its letter.