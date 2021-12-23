Governor: Cockfighting ban up to the feds to enforce

Cockfighting is a federal law that's up to the federal government to enforce, and the governor's position doesn't matter, her spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated Wednesday.

The governor was asked to comment on Animal Wellness Action president Wayne Pacelle's call for the governor to urge the cancellation of a series of cockfighting derbies at the Dededo Game Club.

AWA announced last week that it had obtained a schedule of cockfighting derbies at the Dededo Game Club beginning New Year's Day and continuing through January.

"We ask you to speak out publicly against this criminal conspiracy, call on the organizers to scuttle their plans, and announce that law enforcement personnel will be present to maintain the peace and discourage any illegal acts of animal cruelty," Pacelle stated in a letter sent to Gov. Leon Guerrero Wednesday, according to a release from AWA.

The federal 2018 Farm Bill extended the federal ban on cockfighting to the U.A. territories with a phase-in period of one year.

The ban was met with opposition from some Guam residents who consider cockfighting a cultural practice and a federal government overreach.

In a recent act of local defiance on the ban, amendments strengthening the island's animal cruelty laws also officially recognized cockfighting as a cultural practice and attempts to prevent the criminalization or punishment of cockfighting.

Sen. Jose Terlaje recently stated Guam has "real crimes" to deal with and should not commit law enforcement resources "to appease an outsider who doesn't even recognize our human rights."