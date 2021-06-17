Governor: Colonialism violates principles of US

The United States government is threatening "the social, economic and overall well-being of Guam and her people," according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Remarks from the island's chief executive were presented to the United Nations special decolonization committee by Tony Babauta, the governor's former chief of staff. The committee convened this week.

Babauta happened to be in Washington, D.C., when the administration learned of the U.N.'s requirement that remarks be submitted in person, according to Melvin Won Pat-Borja, director of the Commission on Decolonization.

"As a nation founded on demands for equality, representation and democracy, the United States' control of its colonies violates the very essence of its principles as a nation and contradicts their commitment to the U.N. Charter," Leon Guerrero wrote. "The CHamoru people deserve the same opportunity to control their political destiny just as our Administering power's founding fathers did."

Leon Guerrero is now requesting that the committee include in its official report a letter written by three special rapporteurs of the U.N., which detailed the present situation on the island, including the planned realignment of Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

"Our colonial power's ongoing militarization of Guam constitutes a violation of several human rights," Leon Guerrero said of the letter.

The governor also said the military buildup has resulted in the clearing of key habitats of endangered species, the destruction of historic and cultural sites, including those of 1,000-year-old burials. The national defense strategy is just one long-standing issue gripping the island directly caused by Guam's territorial status. Being a colony also inflates the cost of imported goods and allows "uncontrolled immigration" into Guam, according to the governor.

"Despite the harmful and significant impacts of these colonial byproducts, the United States military's unchecked actions within the lands and waters of Guam only serve to compound these problems and further hinder the achievement of our full social, economic and political potential," she wrote.

Genuine decolonization

In her remarks, Leon Guerrero recognized the Biden administration for being "proactive in recognizing the inequity of the relationship between themselves and their territories," but still criticized the federal government's history of responding to decades of advocacy about decolonization with "seemingly deaf ears." The governor told the committee she personally requested the White House support federal legislation to authorize a vote that allows "the CHamoru people to express their political desires for the first time in nearly 40 years."

"While the recognition of the historical harms and injustices caused by the Insular cases and the lack of national suffrage has been a long time coming and must continue to be pursued, our Administering power is presented with yet another chance to rectify its colonial past and resolve Guam's political status," Leon Guerrero wrote. "As public and Congressional discourse surrounding the Insular Cases and national voting rights continues, it is my administration's position that while these measures of justice will provide much-needed relief to the people of the territories, they cannot take the place of an exercise of self-determination and genuine decolonization."

The governor reiterated previous requests, as recent as from 2019, for the U.N. to send a visiting mission to assess the island's current level of self-government and to "determine the progress that has been made toward decolonization." Leon Guerrero told the committee that despite "objections and obstructions" from the U.S. federal government, any visiting mission will find Guam is ready for a vote on political status. The governor said she hopes to give the body an update in 2022 that a plebiscite was held or has been scheduled for the island.

"The United States must remain true to its commitment to equality and justice and give the CHamoru people of Guam a meaningful opportunity to self-determine and decide what kind of relationship they wish to have with their Administering power," she wrote.