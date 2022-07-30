The island of Guam will be helping a regional neighbor handle its first major wave of COVID-19, following a meeting held Friday morning between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo.

Leon Guerrero spoke to The Guam Daily Post after the talks, confirming she had committed and arranged delivery of personal protective equipment and medicines to help treat the virus.

She also confirmed she would support efforts to secure aid from the federal government - whether that comes directly from the White House, the Department of the Interior, the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Department of State.

A federal health official, on Guam while en route to the FSM, will be bringing treatments from government of Guam stocks, including the antiviral Paxlovid. The shipment, which is about a week’s worth of supplies, Leon Guerrero said, will be replenished by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Those are the kinds of working relationships we want to continue,” she said.

Panuelo released a special address Thursday, and apologized for not being in the FSM “at this time of crisis.”

“Many of you are becoming sick or are watching your family become sick, and lives and livelihoods are being impacted. You are hungry for information and starving for solutions. My duty is to provide these for you,” he said.

Officials, while linking new cases to repatriation flights, have not found the origin of the FSM's first wave of COVID-19, with case numbers in the thousands.

“What is most important, now that the virus is here, is that we work together in keeping our country safe from it,” Panuelo said. What I ask is that all of us, as Micronesians, continue to see each other as brothers and sisters, and to treat each other with love. We are all in this together.”

Guam’s governor noted that the FSM will benefit from a high vaccination rate, as COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated, by and large, don’t require hospitalization.

“It’s good because their health care system is very, very fragile. So they’re concerned about overwhelming (their hospital),” she said.

Other aid, such as any Guam-based personnel who may be deployed to the FSM, will be contingent on a forthcoming needs assessment and assistance provided by federal or international groups.

“They’re very connected with the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), so I’m pretty sure the CDC has been guiding them along the way,” Leon Guerrero said, before noting that many health care professionals in the FSM, such as nurses, receive either CDC or HHS training, or a combination.

“I think they have the expertise,” Leon Guerrero said.