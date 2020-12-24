President Trump has vetoed the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, prompting concern from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"Whatever the administration’s differences with this version of the NDAA, it is fundamentally good for Guam—investing millions of federal dollars in our economy when we need it most, expanding our labor pool, and giving our service men and women the support they need," the governor stated.

"Without this measure, we lose critical funding for a new regional Public Health lab and the foreign labor exemption we need for civilian construction projects will disappear. Team Guam fought hard for these provisions and we can’t lose them now."

The governor said she'll work with the National Governors Association and the Department of Defense to "demonstrate why the passage of the NDAA is vital to Guam and communities like it."

"The NDAA has become law for 59 consecutive years because leaders from both parties recognize that national defense is not a partisan issue," she stated.

"We respectfully hope that both parties work to make the NDAA law after Christmas and that its opponents find some other legislative means to fix what they oppose. This is a bill we need to become law."