Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced three new deaths that officials have said are COVID-related.

After midnight this morning, a 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The governor confirmed the woman had underlying health issues and was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

Around 8:30 this morning, a 36-year-old woman, the island's second youngest COVID fatality, died.

"She was admitted to GMH for reasons unrelated to COVID; however, following protocol, she was swabbed and her results came back positive," said Leon Guerrero in a special video message release just after 5:50 p.m.

The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam also confirmed that a 74-year-old man died just after 9 a.m.. Details surrounding that death have not been released.

"To those they loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest sympathies and condolences," said the governor.

"To the people of Guam, we have had too many days filled with grief and too many lives lost. 13 people have succumbed to this virus. Contrary to what some have said, not all of them were elderly—two of them were in their thirties, with their lives ahead of them," she said. "COVID-19 does not discriminate. It will infect the young, the old, men, women. It can infect your coworkers, your neighbors, your family members, and you."

Leon Guerrero reminded residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and wear masks.