There are discussions about potentially extending the public health emergency past the current deadline of June 29.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor is still taking the matter under advisement.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Department of Defense confirmed one new case of COVID-19. The person was initially identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

There are ​186​ cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with ​five​ deaths, 169​ released from isolation, and ​12​ active cases.

Another extension

The governor initially declared an emergency in March and has issued several extensions. It's uncertain what another extension would mean.

The emergency deadline was last extended by Executive Order 2020-16, delivered on May 28, almost a month after the governor declared Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, opening up the island to certain activities.

Gyms were recently allowed to open. And over the weekend, the administration announced that this week, child care centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and bars would be among the local businesses allowed to reopen – albeit under certain restrictions.

Guam is currently still under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

It is anticipated that the governor will announced PCOR 3 by July, easing more restrictions and potentially welcoming back tourists.