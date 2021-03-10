Governor continues push for 'Safer Guam'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has asked for support from senators in the 36th Guam Legislature to help reduce the island's crime rates even further.

The public safety portion of her State of the Island address on Monday was brief, but highlighted the uptick in personnel within the public safety agencies.

"Each of us wants to feel safe on our streets and in our homes. Since the start of my administration, we have added over 200 personnel to our public safety teams. And just last month, the Guam Police Department reported they are now seeing a 15% decrease in overall reported crimes compared to 2019," Leon Guerrero said. "Passage of the Safer Guam initiatives proposed by my administration last year will help reduce our crime rate even further. Senators, I ask you to act on this important piece of legislation quickly."

Additionally, the governor connected the island's illegal drug issues to the ongoing efforts to prevent them from coming into Guam.

"But addressing addiction also means stopping those who bring illegal substances into our community. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency intercepted 110 pounds of meth, a 400% increase from 2017. Still, we must tighten all of our ports of entry. We delivered on our promise for a Container Inspection Facility feasibility study to lay the foundation for the screening of all cargo reaching our shores. Now, Customs is working with the Guam State Clearinghouse to secure the A&E design for this facility."

First two years

During her second annual address in February 2020, the governor made a similar call out to senators.

She said the Safer Guam initiative was a result of the public safety town hall meetings held following a 2019 machete-attack incident in Mangilao.

Leon Guerrero said a year ago that the initiative calls for "aggressively recruiting 100 new police officers, installing traffic cameras, regulating alcohol access, stopping drugs at our borders, ending plea deals without hearing the voices of victims, and denying parole for violent or sex-related offenders."

During the governor's inaugural address in 2019, she spoke on the need to put more police officers on our streets and in our neighborhoods.

Then, she said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio was recruiting 30 police officer trainees, adding that the fiscal year 2020 budget proposal provided $3 million to hire more officers. The administration also has since opened the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana.

In 2019, the governor also committed $1.2 million to recruit and train 50 new officers at Guam Customs. She had also highlighted nearly two years ago, that the Guam Fire Department had 45 newly commissioned firefighters, and the Department of Corrections was working to hire 30 additional officers for that same fiscal year.