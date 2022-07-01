Governor: Council uses ‘whole of government’ approach to buildup

A joint group with members from the local and federal governments, as well as the island’s military commands, convened recently to discuss the ongoing military buildup on Guam.

The Civil-Military Coordination Council is a key mitigation measure as the Department of Defense continues to prepare to relocate some 5,000 members of the Marine Corps from Okinawa, Japan, to Guam, according to the military.

According to a copy of the CMCC charter published by Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, the council is the group the military is using to put into action a strategy called “Adaptive Program Management.”

“This APM mitigation measure will allow the (Department of the Navy) to revise construction tempo and adjust sequencing of construction activities to directly influence workforce population levels and indirectly influence induced population growth before significant environmental impacts occur or infrastructure capabilities are exceeded,” the charter states.

The CMCC first met in 2010, when the realignment was planned to be much quicker in tempo and larger in size. Since then, agreements to relocate military training sites and to complete the process have progressed with the goal of a “net negative” balance of local land owned by DOD.

Wednesday’s meeting was convened by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas. According to a release from JRM, this was the eighth meeting of the council, and participants included the Guam Department of Labor, Guam Department of Public Works, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Camp Blaz and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas.

“The CMCC provided an opportunity for our (GovGuam) officials to share information regarding ongoing military buildup efforts on the island. Discussions focused on environmental impacts and next steps, H-2B status, workforce development initiatives and housing availability, to name a few,” Leon Guerrero said.

She noted the challenging times ahead with “peak year construction” for the buildup fast approaching.

“Lt. Gov. Tenorio and I look forward to using this time to expand our 'whole of government’ approach that benefits all of the people of Guam,” she said.

Nicholson said the council offers an “important venue” for ongoing discussions between the government entities that operate on the island, especially about construction projects or potential impacts to the environment or community.

“In today’s world, very little is accomplished alone; we are more effective when we work together to achieve common goals,” Nicholson said. “Your support allows us to protect the nation by training in the region, rehearsing and refining our crisis and contingency response capabilities; and posturing our forces to ensure stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”

Topics of discussion also included new information about mitigation, missile defense initiatives and plans to build a civilian medical campus and new hospital on DOD land.

“The purpose of the CMCC is to foster collaboration among DOD, government of Guam, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities for the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam,” JRM stated in its release.