Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero slashed $22 million from her American Rescue Plan Act funding initially set aside for a new hospital, while also giving $11.7 million more to Guam Memorial Hospital.

This includes an additional $1.7 million for GMH nurses' pay.

The governor also created a new Office of Infrastructure, Policy and Direction with an initial funding of $950,000 using ARP money.

Tyrone Taitano, the current director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, will head the new office, while a new BSP director is expected to be named soon, according to sources privy to the information.

The governor also set aside $12 million for the expanded Prugråman Salåppe’, a direct financial aid to eligible residents so they can cope with higher gas prices and other basic goods.

Of that $12 million, $318,000 has been spent as households started receiving their $300 aid for gas last week.

These are examples of how and where the governor has moved around ARP funds in March alone, based on the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's latest report to lawmakers.

Agencies and programs spent nearly $21 million and encumbered an additional $5 million in one month.

That leaves an ARP fund balance of more than $348.55 million as of March 31, or about $26 million less than the balance of $374.62 million as of Feb. 28.

The federal government granted the governor $578.71 million.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who's been critical of the administration's reporting of federal pandemic funds received and spent, said transparency remains missing in the monthly BBMR reports.

Money moves around

The governor's office previously said these amounts are not set in stone and could be moved around depending on immediate needs related to pandemic relief and recovery.

For example, for the month of March, the governor reduced her ARP funding allocation for the new medical complex from the initial $182.14 million to more than $160.138 million.

Meanwhile, the governor raised her allocation for GMH, from $7.28 million to $17.28 million.

The governor also increased GMH nurses' pay allocation from the ARP funding in March from $6.6 million to $8.3 million.

All these ARP funds that the governor allocated to GMH are no longer available for reallocation, after the BBMR report shows there is now zero balance in these accounts, along with the initial $7.8 million that went to Guam Regional Medical City.

The governor reduced the Department of Revenue and Taxation's ARP funding for information technology and other contractual needs, from $9 million to $7 million.

Of the total ARP funds in March, $210 million was allocated for public health activities and programs and $182 million for public assistance programs.

The Guam Economic Development Authority administered at least four pandemic-related relief and recovery programs for small businesses, totaling $54.3 million. This amount for Guam's small businesses is on top of hundreds of millions in other federal and local aid such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

These public assistance programs also include the $38 million All RISE Act cash aid, of which only $1.16 million remains.

The $12 million that the governor allocated for upfront capital costs of universal trash collection remains untouched.

Also remaining untouched is $14.4 million that the governor allocated to the Guam Waterworks Authority for water rate offset.

With more COVID-19-related deaths occurring, the governor's ARP allocation for the COVID-10 bereavement grants increased further to $1.65 million in March. In October 2021, when Guam was still in the delta surge, the bereavement allocation was $850,000.

The 2022 budget law requires monthly reporting of ARP fund allocations.