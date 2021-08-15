Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has placed Guam in Condition of Readiness 3 at 9 p.m. Sunday.

At COR 3, damaging winds of 39-57 mph are possible within 48 hours. Earlier this afternoon, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson placed the respective military bases in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3.

At COR 3, schools and government of Guam operations are expected to conduct business as usual tomorrow.

The change from COR 4 to COR 3 is in preparation for Tropical Depression 16W’s approach to Guam. The system is expected to maintain a westward track the next couple of days with a gradual reduction in forward speed, bringing it near Guam around midday Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph. 16W is expected to maintain this intensity or weaken slightly through Monday before regaining tropical storm status early Tuesday. On its current track, 16W is expected to bring damaging winds of 39 mph or more to Guam by Monday night or Tuesday morning. Any northward deviation or change in the current forecast track could bring stronger winds over more of Guam.

As of 7 p.m., 16W was about 570 miles east-southeast of Saipan, and 615 miles east of Guam. It is moving west at 24 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam and is now in effect for Rota. Tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are possible late Monday night or Tuesday.