Governor declares emergency to continue local SNAP expansion

As indicated, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has issued a separate emergency declaration limited to food insecurity, in order to maintain emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments following the end of Guam's broader COVID-19 emergency declaration on Jan. 6.

The emergency SNAP allotments require both the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration and a local declaration. With nearly 13,000 households on Guam currently relying on the program, the emergency allotments had been one argument the governor cited against ending Guam's public health emergency.

Leon Guerrero earlier stated that an emergency declaration based on food insecurity would not comply with the requirements of the federal law granting the emergency SNAP allotments.

But, as she later eyed an end to the broader declaration, which was first issued in March 2020 and extended throughout, the governor had stated that her administration reached out to federal partners on alternatives that may allow the allotments to continue.

This new food insecurity declaration was issued Jan. 6, the same day the broader declaration ended.

“Notwithstanding the end of the public health emergency, without question, our people still suffer from the residual economic impact of the pandemic, including food insecurity; and ... ending the provision of this emergency allotment would make it more difficult for these vulnerable families to sustain themselves during this period of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and is an important part of our island’s larger recovery effort,” the Jan. 6 declaration stated.

The declaration is “for the limited purpose of administering the SNAP emergency allotments” and will continue until terminated by a separate executive order, until the end of the national COVID-19 health emergency, or until the end of the emergency allotment benefit, whichever comes first.

This limited declaration also does not require the authorization of emergency procurement and expenses.