Governor declares emergency

Island residents awoke Monday morning to news that, as predicted by the National Weather Service, Mawar had intensified into a typhoon in its continued approach to the Mariana Islands.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Typhoon Mawar was located 410 miles south-southeast of Guam, moving north-northwest at 8 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

An hour later, the Joint Information Center announced that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a state of public emergency for Guam in anticipation of Typhoon Mawar passing near or directly over the Marianas.

Executive Order 2023-02 stated that “based upon current forecasts and modeling (and) the strength and track ... Mawar represents an imminent, credible and significant threat to the health, safety and welfare of Guam."

In Condition of Readiness 2, a typhoon watch remained in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. The JIC warned that within the next 48 hours the island could see typhoon conditions and tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater.

Residents, for a third day in a row, were urged to take necessary precautions to secure and reduce the potential destruction of property and loss of life.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, NWS Chief Meteorologist Landon Aydlett told The Guam Daily Post that Typhoon Mawar was still tracking to hit Guam as a high-end Category 2 or low-end Category 3 typhoon.

“The latest forecast track has trended upward just a little bit, so we are still looking at a passage somewhere near Guam and Rota on Wednesday,” Aydlett said. "The forecast over the last 24 hours has pushed this thing through the Rota Channel as a Category 2 or low-end Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour."

Expected conditions

“One thing we do expect: Anyone in Guam, Saipan and Rota will feel tropical storm conditions midweek. But the islands closest to the system will feel much stronger conditions – it could be Category 1, 2 or 3 type winds, depending on how close the storm tracks,” said Aydlett.

“The wind gusts, they can go much more than that. So if we are looking at a Category 1, 75 mph typhoon, those wind gusts can go well over 100 mph,” Aydlett said. “General rule of thumb, if you’re expecting a Category 1, plan for the next category up, because things can change. ... Those wind gusts can be much higher than the sustained wind speed.”

With the storm anticipated to make its closest point of approach at midday Wednesday or early Thursday, island residents may see different levels of intensity depending on the storm's track.

“The impacts can vary significantly from village to village. So if we are looking at a Rota passage, the strongest condition would be for northern Guam and lesser conditions for southern Guam. But if this typhoon was to shift southward, then the south would have stronger conditions than north side. So keep that in mind – the strongest winds will be wrapped around the center,” Aydlett said.

If Typhoon Mawar passes directly over Guam, then the island as a whole would feel the brunt force of the typhoon-strength winds.

“The most likely arrival time for tropical storm force conditions is late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning (and) steadily intensifying through Wednesday," Aydlett said.

'Slow-moving system'

Aydlett encouraged residents to continue making preparations before sundown Tuesday, as Mawar is a slow-moving typhoon traveling only 8 mph, which means that Guam residents could be in for a long haul.

“We haven’t done those calculations yet, but typically, we like the storm to be moving 15 mph or more, it gets right on in and out of here rapidly. But (at) 8 mph or less, that’s a pretty slow-moving system, which means it's going to kind of be a long-duration event. So, much of the day on Wednesday we could be dealing with some heavy weather conditions, which will prolong the heavy rainfall which will cause major problems for potential flash flooding and urban flooding,” he said.

NWS will be running numbers on the duration Tuesday as the typhoon draws closer.