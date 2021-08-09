Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will not be meeting personally with Speaker Therese Terlaje to discuss how she plans to spend federal American Rescue Plan funding, saying her representatives from financial agencies are just as capable of answering questions needed to prioritize the government's budget for next fiscal year.

"So I don't need to be there; the experts are there on my behalf," the governor said.

The speaker invited the governor and lieutenant governor to meet following the governor's return from Washington, D.C., to discuss the administration's plan for the American Rescue Plan funding, in light of upcoming local budget discussions. These are set to take place Aug. 11.

The speaker had earlier requested comments or plans submitted by the administration regarding the interim final rules for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the ARP, but was told that Guam participated in a group submission.

The governor responded to the invitation by calling it unusual but thanked the speaker nonetheless. She stated it is customary and appropriate to send representatives to the Legislature to answer questions and provide information.

The speaker considered the governor's response "disappointing," adding that the invitation remains open.

"The representatives of your team that you wish to send in your stead have been wholly unable thus far to present an ARP spending plan or any part of it, even when these representatives showed up, despite repeated questioning during numerous public hearings on the budget of various agencies," the speaker wrote. "They were also unable in your absence to assure of the implementation of the RISE Act or the All RISE program without great impediment."